Editor’s note: The Aug. 2 primary election includes a vote on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution regarding the right to abortion. Below, we will explain the amendment using verbiage directly from the ballot.
The amendment, popularly referred to as the Value Them Both amendment, proposes changes to the Kansas Constitution to declare that there is no right to an abortion in the state. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court held the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights protects a woman’s access to abortion.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, there are no longer nationwide protections for abortion access.
“The Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion, including, but not limited to, in circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or when necessary to save the life of the mother,” according to the amendment’s ballot verbiage.
The ballot continues: “A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion.
“A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion.”
The Kansas constitutional amendment would not ban abortions outright, but opponents say it would open the door to state lawmakers to then pass laws restricting abortion access.
All voters in Kansas are allowed to vote on the constitutional amendment, whether or not they are affiliated with a political party. A simple majority vote is required for the amendment to be approved.
You can see the sample ballot here: https://sos.ks.gov/elections/22elec/2022-Primary-Election-Constitutional-Amendment-HCR-5003.pdf
(1) comment
It's not hard to look around and see how other states have already banned abortions with zero exceptions like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Dakota..... A YES vote is a vote to make Kansas another one of these morally bankrupt states that let women with pregnancy complications die for the sake of not hurting the Catholic church's feelings. Letting the mother and child die together is a pretty sick way to "value them both."
Anyone assuming that Kansas is somehow different and exceptions for children, sex victims, and the life of the mother will be made are very misinformed. Look at who your representatives are... do you really think Roger Marshall is going to allow any exception to abortion? Jake LaTurner? Ron Estes? Tracey Mann? And what if Kris Kobach wins attorney general? It's not a good idea to play with fire. If you vote YES and also believe exceptions should be made, you're a fool.
The Kansas constitution currently protects sexual assault victims, the life of the mother, and already bans late term abortions after 22 weeks. Vote NO.
