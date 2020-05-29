“Seven Deadly Shadows” by Courtney Alameda, Quill Tree Books, 2020, $17.99.
Seventeen-year-old Kira Fujikawa has never had it easy. She’s bullied by the popular girls in school. Her parents ignore her. And she’s also plagued with a secret: She can see yokai, the ghosts and demons that haunt the streets of Kyoto.
But things accelerate from bad to worse when she learns that Shuten-doji, the demon king, will rise at the next blood moon to hunt down an ancient relic and bring the world to a catastrophic end.
Not exactly skilled at fighting anything, much less the dead, Kira enlists the aid of seven powerful death gods to help her slay Shuten-doji. They include Shiro, a kitsune with boy-band looks who is more flirtatious than helpful, and O-bei, a regal demon courtier with reasons of her own for getting involved.
As the confrontation with Shuten-doji draws nearer, the fate of Japan hangs in the balance. Can Kira save humankind? Or will the demon king succeed in bringing eternal darkness upon the world?
I love Greek and Roman mythology, but I’m happy to see Young Adult literature branching out into other cultures. I picked up Seven Deadly Shadows because I was interested to learn more about Japanese culture and mythology and, let’s be real, the cover is amazing. The book didn’t disappoint. Kira is a likeable main character, determined and kind. While I felt like her relationships with certain other characters could have been developed a bit more, there was quite a bit packed into a 288 page book. I like that it was on the short side, though. I think it would have felt drawn out if it was much longer.
Alameda’s writing is very good. The descriptions were vivid enough that I could clearly picture scenes without going into excruciating detail. There were a few times when the information about the different mythological figures bordered on dry, but I didn’t consider it to be a major detriment.
If you want a change of pace and an exciting, quick read then I would recommend this book.
Seven Deadly Shadows is available on the Sunflower eLibrary. For questions about your library card or account, please contact EPL@emporialibrary.org.
