Special to The Gazette
Adapting to the challenges and opportunities the past year presented, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has officially relocated the Emporia office to the council’s Camp Double E property.
The move ensures council assets are maximized and leveraged to enable Girl Scouts to continue providing impactful program, support mission-focused initiatives, and further invest in the local camp property. Updates are underway to Camp Double E to accommodate local staff and serve the girls, volunteers, and families in the region. Meetings with staff are currently by appointment only as the camp office space continues to be developed. This shift highlights the organization’s commitment to a modern, attractive camp infrastructure that also meets the needs of staff.
“The Board of Directors and I are committed to not only maintaining, but also growing programming services to Girl Scouts in the greater Emporia area by having staff on-site at Camp Double E,” said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.
Local Girl Scout staff members, Angela Cheever and Serena Randolph, look forward to the opportunities the move presents.
Cheever, a Girl Scout’s staff member since 2005, expressed her excitement, “Our family has been very active in Girl Scouts through the years. My husband volunteers to help with the Girl Scout Mother-Daughter Camp, Mall Madness, and Emporia day camps. And my daughters, Kelsey and Emily, are lifetime members of Girl Scouts and have volunteered in several roles including as a troop leader, troop cookie manager, and working with younger Girl Scouts at camp. Our family believes in the Girl Scout Mission and loves to see girls grow through their experiences with Girl Scouts.”
“I grew up a Girl Scout and am so excited my daughter loves it as much as I do,” said Randolph. “We are Girl Scout green in my family, we love and believe in everything Girl Scouts is. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our community, now at a new home base.”
Emporia Girl Scouts running their cookie businesses want members of the community to enjoy the sweetest time of the year while helping them learn invaluable life lessons through the Cookie Program. Supporting the girls through cookie season also ensures they’re able to enjoy new adventures in the outdoors at Camp Double E. The 8.3-acre camp on the Neosho River, just northwest of Emporia, has two shelter houses, a gazebo, hiking trails, an archery range and offers a variety of sporting options in which the council continues to invest for current and future Girl Scouts.
To learn more about Girl Scouts in the Emporia area or support troops during this year’s Cookie Program, visit kansasgirlscouts.org.
