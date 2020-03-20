City of Emporia

Due to recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) awareness:

Effective March 23, 2020, City Offices, Civic Auditorium, will be closed.

In conjunction with recommendations of health officials and for the safety of residents and employees, City of Emporia, City Offices, will be closed to the public until further notice.

All offices will remain open for services by email or telephone.

Visit: www.emporia-kansas.gov for all office phone numbers and contacts. The website will be updated as needed.

The City of Emporia would like to thank the residents of Emporia for working together during COVID-19, by practicing social distancing in an effort keeping our community safe.

Water Department/Utility Billing: 620-343-4244

City Manager’s Office: 620 343-4250

City Clerk’s Office: 620-343-4243

Human Resources/Personnel: 620-343-4290

Accounting/Finance: 620-343-4283

City Engineering: 620-343-4260

Code Services: 620-343-4270

Community Development: 620-343-4291

Municipal Court: 620-343-5666

Fire Department: 620-343-4230

Police Department: 620-343-4200

Public Works Department: 620-340-6330

