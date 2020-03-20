Due to recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) awareness:
Effective March 23, 2020, City Offices, Civic Auditorium, will be closed.
In conjunction with recommendations of health officials and for the safety of residents and employees, City of Emporia, City Offices, will be closed to the public until further notice.
All offices will remain open for services by email or telephone.
Visit: www.emporia-kansas.gov for all office phone numbers and contacts. The website will be updated as needed.
The City of Emporia would like to thank the residents of Emporia for working together during COVID-19, by practicing social distancing in an effort keeping our community safe.
Water Department/Utility Billing: 620-343-4244
City Manager’s Office: 620 343-4250
City Clerk’s Office: 620-343-4243
Human Resources/Personnel: 620-343-4290
Accounting/Finance: 620-343-4283
City Engineering: 620-343-4260
Code Services: 620-343-4270
Community Development: 620-343-4291
Municipal Court: 620-343-5666
Fire Department: 620-343-4230
Police Department: 620-343-4200
Public Works Department: 620-340-6330
