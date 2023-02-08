TOPEKA — Embattled Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones will retire in July, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.
She also announced the retirement of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar.
“General Weishaar and Colonel Jones have together helped keep Kansans safe over the past several years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said in a written release. “Both have overseen immense operations throughout our entire state during challenging times, and I am grateful for their service and dedication. I wish them the best in their retirements.”
Jones has served in law enforcement for more than 45 years. He retires from his cabinet position on July 1.
“It has been a sincere and distinct honor serving the citizens of Kansas as the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol,” Jones said. “It has been my endeavor to keep Kansas highways and communities safe. Through the support of Governor Kelly and the collaboration of many dedicated employees of the Kansas Highway Patrol, we have strived to maintain the integrity of this agency.”
Jones has been the target of multiple federal lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, though investigations found those claims were unfounded. More recently, Republican politicians have sought to move the highway patrol out from under Kelly, a Democrat, and put the agency under Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican.
Prior to being appointed KHP Superintendent in 2019, Jones was Shawnee County Sheriff. He has served Kansas as a police officer in Emporia, a state trooper for KHP, and an instructor at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Under his leadership, the agency increased recruitment efforts, enhanced law enforcement equipment and training, and carried out operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kelly Administration will announce Col. Jones’ successor in the coming months.
Weishaar was appointed the Adjutant General of Kansas on April 1, 2020, and has since led the 7,000 soldiers and airmen of the Kansas National Guard. In this role, he also served as the Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and Director of Emergency Management for the State of Kansas.
“Serving as the Adjutant General for the State of Kansas has been the highlight of my career,” Weishaar said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served the citizens of Kansas and the thousands of soldiers, airmen, and civilians who make up the Adjutant General’s Department. Any success I’ve had over the past 42 years is because of the teams I’ve been privileged to be a part of. They made it fun to come to work, even on the days we had to deal with things that weren’t fun.”
Major General Weishaar will retire on April 1, 2023. Governor Kelly will appoint Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to become Adjutant General. Vernerdi currently serves as the Chief of Staff – Air to the Adjutant General and as Director of the Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard at the Joint Force Headquarters in Topeka. He previously served as Commander of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.