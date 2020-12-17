In the early hours of Friday, December 4th, 2020, Terry Dean Wieland took his first steps on the Streets of Gold.
Terry was born in Emporia, Kansas on September 9th, 1950 to Virgil Dean and Ruth M. (Boyce) Wieland. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother of Topeka, Kansas; his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Kurt Baughman of Overland Park, Kansas; his wife, Millie and son, Jason of Springfield, Missouri, son, Thomas and his wife Serena of Independence, Kansas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
One of his first jobs was working as a projectionist at drive-in theaters, before beginning a career in auto parts sales, where he made many lasting friendships.
He loved living in the country and working outside, especially on his grandparents farms. He also enjoyed windmills, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, and Branson.
Terry realized his need of Christ and accepted Him as his Savior during his early 20’s, attending various Baptist Churches, most recently, Hillside Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri.
His desire was that all of his grandchildren and other family members come to know Christ as their personal Savior, so one day we’ll all be reunited in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at Hillside Baptist Church at a later date.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the American Kidney Foundation or Integrity Home Care and Hospice of Springfield, Missouri.
