A new era of Emporia High football will begin Friday when it takes the field against Hayden in Topeka.
Keaton Tuttle will lead the Spartans as their permanent head coach after he served in the interim role for the final two games last year.
Emporia will look to rebuild from a 2020 season that was plagued with difficulties both on and off the field, as the Spartan went 2-7 while dealing with the fallout of the former head coach’s ousting amid allegations of player abuse.
But that’s all in the past now and the Spartans are more than happy to keep it there. Tuttle said that team morale has been high all off-season long.
“They’re excited for the year,” he said. “They want to go out and try and do this new stuff that we’re trying to do because I think they understand that they could have a lot of fun and be pretty dangerous doing it.”
The “new stuff” will primarily be seen on the offensive side of the ball, as Tuttle will look to run a balanced, pro-style offense. He said the team is going to split time under center and in the shotgun while using tight ends and multiple backs.
So far, the offensive install has gone pretty well.
“I have been very pleasantly surprised at how happy, how anxious they are to run some of this stuff,” Tuttle said. “I think what they’re seeing is that it suits them very well.”
Senior Cam Geitz will start at quarterback after going through some “growing pains” last year, as Tuttle put it.
“I look for him to have a pretty big year from last year to this year,” Tuttle said. “Cam throws a pretty good ball, so we’re going to open things up, let him throw it, work with him to make the right reads, right decisions. Cam, every now and then, can run pretty well.”
Junior Bobby Trujillo will join Geitz in the backfield as a tailback. Tuttle said Trujillo might not have breakaway speed but makes up for it with his physicality.
“He’s not always the guy who’s going to run away from somebody, but he does like to run into people, which is nice,” Tuttle said.
Fellow junior Derrick Keys will complement Trujillo at running back.
Senior Kaden Woydziak will lead a cadre of talented receivers looking to catch Geitz’s passes as Emporia plans to throw more than in previous seasons.
Tuttle said that this team’s greatest strength is the depth, ability and leadership of its skilled position players.
“We know where we’ve got a lot of numbers in certain areas and we’re going to try to use that to our advantage,” he said.
Tuttle said that, defensively, there won’t be a lot of change this season, as he will rely on the acumen of Randy Wells and others carried over from the previous staff.
“I really trust them to put our players in good situations to be successful and good positions where we can thrive,” he said.
Hayden comes into Friday’s game after going 7-2 in 2020, its season ending with a 20-7 loss to Perry-Lecompton in the second round of the state playoffs. The Wildcats thrashed Emporia 47-7 in a week one matchup last year.
However, in 2021, Hayden only returns two offensive starters and four defensive starters. No one from last year’s Wildcat squad with more than 100 yards in any category will be on the field Friday.
That being said, Tuttle knows what to expect from a team coached by Bill Arnold, who has amassed a 125-44 record in his 14 years at Hayden.
“They’re good almost every single year,” he said. “They’ve got a rich tradition in football and they’ve got a big group there that buys into it every year.”
The Spartans and the Wildcats will kick off at Hayden High School at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
