Services for Betty Weatherholt will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy. Graveside services will be held later at the WaKeeney Cemetery, WaKeeney, Kansas. The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Friday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Weatherholt passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Betty Lynn Barger was born in Trenton, Missouri on April 11, 1948, the daughter of Russell and Louise (McLeod) Barger. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbi Weatherholt, Gig Harbor, WA, Tammy Druash, Jacksonville, FL, and Jackie Weatherholt, Emporia, KS; brother, Michael Barger, Rio Rancho, NM; sisters, Patty Folk, Mission, KS, Melody Day, Roeland Park, KS, and Holly Bittel, Hays, KS; grandchildren, Jacinda Weatherholt, and Jude Weatherholt, both of Emporia, KS and Draven Brown, Gig Harbor WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rusty Zeman.
Betty was a teacher in the Emporia (Kansas) School District at Emporia Middle School for 34 years. Betty considered herself an English teacher, though she taught several language arts classes. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Emporia State University. From 1995 through 1999 she was a member of the Board of Education for U.S.D. #253, Emporia, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Emporia.
Teaching was her passion. She loved her students and fellow teachers and spending time with her grandchildren.
A memorial has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.