The Emporia State softball team had a total of 14 student-athletes recognized by the MIAA for their work in the classroom, highlighted by three Hornets who earned the prestigious MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Juniors Sydney Righi and Jenna Spence along with sophomore Josie Harrison earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Righi is an accounting major from Blue Springs, Mo., Spence is an elementary education major from Liberty, Mo., and Harrison is a health and human performance major from St. Marys, Kan.
An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Every player above the freshman level for Emporia State earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors in softball.
To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State and those grades have been recorded.
MIAA Academic Excellence Award
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Josie Harrison So. 4.0 Health & Human Performance St. Marys, Kan.
Sydney Righi Jr. 4.0 Accounting Blue Springs, Mo.
Jenna Spence Jr. 4.0 Elementary Education Liberty, Mo.
Cassidy Beem Sr. 3.91 Physical Education Lamar, Mo.
Kelsey Phillips Grad. 3.87/4.00 Instructional Design & Technology Winfield, Kan.
Abbey Ward So. 3.84 Elementary Education Olathe, Kan.
Rachel Kauss Sr. 3.61 Accounting Overland Park, Kan.
Maddy Broxterman Jr. 3.59 Communication Meriden, Kan.
Brittanie Shepherd Jr. 3.58 Elementary Education Kansas City, Mo.
Brylie Bassett Jr. 3.49 Health & Human Performance Oskaloosa, Kan.
Kerrigan Dixon Sr. 3.49 Elementary Education Maize, Kan.
Destiny Ojigoh Sr. 3.49 Biology Kansas City, Mo.
Gabby Biondo Grad. 3.38/3.47 Elementary Education Peculiar, Mo.
Roni Raines So. 3.36 Political Science Topeka, Kan.
