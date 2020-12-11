Olpe High School's Chris Schmidt has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Gowans Stadium on the Hutchinson Community College campus.
Selections were announced by the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors, Thursday, and are chosen based on the success of their seasons, and the eligibility limitations and coach availability.
"The coaching staffs for the 48th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state," the board said in a written release.
Schmidt has led the Eagles for 14 seasons, including their 2020 State Championship win and 13-0 record. Overall, he has a 131-33 record with Olpe and an 131-33 head coaching record. He has served as a Shrine Bowl assistant in 2009 and 2015.
The 2021 Head Coaches, announced early this year, are DeSoto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin, leading the West.
The Assistant coaches for the East team are; 6A Assistant, Steve Rampy (Lawrence); 5A Assistant, Anthony Orrick (Blue Valley Southwest); 4A Assistant, Rod Stallbaumer (Basehor-Linwood); 3A Assistant, Brooks Barta (Holton); 2A Assistant, Andrew Gantenbein (Osage City), 1A Assistant, Chirs Schmidt (Olpe). The East coaching staff had a combined record of 57-16 in 2020, including a State Champion with Olpe. The East staff has a combined nine Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances, include two previous head coaches. Brooks Barta lead the East in 2000 and Rod Stallbaumer also led the East back in 2009. The East coaches also include three former players, Brooks Barta (1988, Smith Center, West), Anthony Orrick (1996, Blue Valley, East), Brian King (2000, Onaga, East). King and Barta will reunite after Barta coached King in the 2000 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
“I could not ask for a better group of coaches to work along-side and to represent the East this year, we have a great combination of both youth and experience,” said Brian King. “I have a great deal of respect for all of these coaches and what they have done for their respected programs. It will also be a privilege to coach alongside coach Barta who I had the honor of playing for during the 2000 Shrine bowl.”
Assistant coaches for the West team are; 6A Assistant, Randall Zimmerman (Junction City); 5A Assistant, Mike Vernon (Hutchinson); 4A Assistant, Jon Wiemers (Arkansas City); 3A Assistant, Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate); 2A Assistant, Zach Baird (Hoisington); 1A Assistant, Jeff Hennick (Oakley). The West Coaching staff had a combined 59-20 record in 2020, with three State Runner-Up finishes. The staff also has a combined nine Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances. Junction City’s Randall Zimmerman will return for his record 8th Kansas Shrine Bowl. In addition to serving as an assistant five times, Zimmerman also led the West as the Head Coach in 1996, 2010, and 2016. Arkansas City’s Jon Wiemers also returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl after representing Clay Center on the 1994 West Squad. Wiemers also joins his father on the list of Kansas Shrine Bowl coaches. Larry Wiemers was a West assistant from Clay Center in 1984 and led the West Squad in 1985. Jon’s brother Dave also played for the West in 1986.
“I am so excited about the coaches I get the opportunity to work with. These are terrific coaches that I look up to, some I have coached against and coaches that obviously had fantastic seasons,” said West Head Coach Lucas Melvin. “I feel very blessed to get to be with these coaches and players to represent such a wonderful organization.”
“We are very excited about the great coaching staffs elected for this year’s game,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These coaches have more than 1300 wins and have coached in more than 2,000 high school football games. I am confident that these coaches understand the challenge they have before them and are ready to lead our teams. Ultimately, each coach understands our purpose and that’s why they have committed themselves to this game.”
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay. Additional information is available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 913-602-8656.
