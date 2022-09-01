Chase County welcomed a new sheriff Thursday afternoon, when Jacob Welsh was sworn into office by Judge Jeffry Larson at the courthouse.
Welsh, who served in Lyon County for 12 years and worked with the Topeka Police Department, was appointed to the role last month. He fills the position left by the newly retired Sheriff Rich Dorneker.
Welsh will finish out Dorneker's current term, which ends in 2024.
"Early on in my career, I had no idea that this was where I would be," Welsh said. "I am truly honored. I'm a little speechless."
He was joined in the courtroom by his wife, Ashley, and their children, along with other family and friends.
Welsh said he was "honored" to be chosen to serve in Chase County. He thanked Dorneker for his years of service to the community.
With the swearing in under his belt, Welsh said he would be doing a lot of listening and talking to members of the community.
"I'm listening," he said. "What are people looking for? What are the needs that need to be met? Then it's just coming into that with a good mindset of, how can I help this community continue to make good progress?"
County Attorney Bill Halvorsen said he was looking forward to working with Welsh.
"Jacob and I have been talking and having really good conversations," he said. "My sense of him is, he's going to do really well."
Halvorsen said he was sure there would be an adjustment period as Welsh becomes accustomed to working in Chase County, but he was confident Welsh would meet those challenges head on.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said he was sad to lose Welsh, but proud to see him stepping into his new role.
"We've had a lot of conversations and I've given him some general guidance," Cope said. "It's one of those jobs you prepare for your whole career and once you're in that seat, the gravity of everything kind of hits you."
For Welsh, it's a welcome challege.
"I'm ready to serve," he said.
