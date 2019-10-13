HAYS — The Emporia State football team’s defense was solid but the offense struggled to form any flow in a 19-3 loss at Fort Hays State Saturday.
The Hornets held the Tigers to just one touchdown in five trips to the red zone, but FHSU kicker Dante Brown made good on four field goals, from 42, 34, 31 and 21 yards, to create separation.
The Tigers moved the ball more effectively throughout the night, recording a nearly identical number of plays but gaining 116 more yards of total offense than ESU.
Dalton Cowan was 14-of-29 passing for Emporia State with 129 yards and an interception, adding a team-best 59 yards on the ground.
Wil Amos and Dexton Swinehart combined for six catches, accumulating 70 yards.
The Hornets, now 2-4, will host Central Missouri on Saturday for Emporia State’s Homecoming contest.
No. 14 ESU soccer falls to Riverhawks
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 14th-ranked Emporia State women’s soccer team was outshot for only the second time this season Sunday afternoon, falling by a 4-1 margin at Northeastern State.
The RiverHawks scored their first goal less than four minutes into the match, adding another in the 11th minute.
ESU freshman Mackenzie DiMarco scored early in the second half to cut the Hornet deficit in half, but NSU’s Paulina Chavez answered with a goal less than a minute later to maintain NSU’s cushion.
The RiverHawks added one more in the 77th minute, tying the Hornets’ season-high for goals allowed in a game.
ESU was outshot by a 17-8 margin overall, falling to 8-3-1 on the year.
The Hornets will next host No. 24 Central Oklahoma on Friday afternoon.
Hornet VB swept at Missouri Southern JOPLIN, Mo. — The ESU volleyball team fell in a three-set sweep at Missouri Southern on Saturday. It was only the fourth time this year the Hornets have been swept.
The first set was close throughout as neither team could get much separation until the Lions closed on a 4-0 run for a 25-19 win. MSSU never trailed in the second, closing out with a 7-1 run in a 25-11 victory in the second.
The Lions closed the match with another start-to-finish win, 25-18.
Yuchen Du had a team-high 11 kills, while Mikayla Simons and Aliyah Bernard were next up with three apiece. Emma Dixon had a double-double with 16 assists and 10 digs. Rylie Fornelli led the team in digs with 16.
The Hornets will host Northwest Missouri State at 7 p.m. Friday.
ESU cross country fifth, sixth at Tiger open
HAYS — The Emporia State women placed fifth and the men sixth at the FHSU Tiger Open on Saturday morning at the Sand Plum Nature Trail Course in Victoria, Kan.
Freshman Sarah Schaar had the top time for the Emporia State women as she ran 18:44.7 over the five-kilometer course. Sophomore Hannah Showalter was the second Hornet to finish, placing 29th with a time of 19:14.8. Joanna Strecker finished in 35th with a time of 19:24.7 as Nora Wheatley and sophomore Kaitlyn Karjala finished back-to-back in 38th and 39th place overall.
Senior Gabe Sams and sophomore Matthew Maki placed 16th and 17th to lead the Hornet men. Sams ran 25:14.2 while Maki was clocked in 25:18.6 over the eight kilometers. Sophomore Lucas Shryock was the third runner for Emporia State with a time of 25:55.9 for a 43rd place finish. Joseph Brown took 66th and Matt Goeckel 85th for the Hornets.
ESU will send a limited roster to the Ollie Isom Invitational next week before both teams head to Joplin on October 26 for the MIAA Championships.
