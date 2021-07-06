The Emporia Gazette
Saturdays at the Site returns to Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St., this month beginning with a presentation on William Allen White’s involvement in World War II.
Emporia State University history professor Chris Lovett, a regular Red Rocks presenter, will lead off the summer’s offerings with his program entitled “William Allen White’s Road to WWII” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
Lovett will discuss White’s involvement in the Committee to Defend American by Aiding the Allies in the years leading up to the war.
On July 24, Emporia native Eric Murphy will present “Folk Music in the Morning” — a mini-concert at the site. The White family loved music and the program brings music back to Red Rocks.
Saturdays at the Site programs are free and open to the public.
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
For more information, call 620-342-2800.
