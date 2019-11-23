Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Simple battery, location redacted, 8:54 a.m.
Traffic stop, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 9:19 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 500 Mechanic St., 9:22 a.m., 9:24 a.m., 9:25 a.m.
Investigative case, 300 Cottonwood St., 11 a.m.
Traffic - parking problem, 1000 Sylvan St., 11:03 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 12th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 3:54 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location redacted, 9:11 p.m.
Friday
Domestic disturbance, location redacted, 1:16 a.m.
Traffic stop, Commercial St. and W. 6th Ave., 2:09 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, 12:49 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 S. Hwy. 99, 5:14 p.m.
Simple battery, 400 Mechanic St., 5:34 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 290 and N. Hwy. 99, 6:25 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1500 Road K, 6:58 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, N. Hwy. 99 and Burlingame Rd., 6:55 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Burglary - vehicle, 2800 W. South Ave., 9:41 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 2:58 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 3:15 p.m.
Courts
Brett A. Cahoone, No address, Obstruct legal progress, Nov. 18
Michelle A. Herl, 821 Rural St., Theft, Nov. 20
Miguel A. Vaca, 329 Lincoln St., Suspended driver’s license, suspended tag, Nov. 21
Janice K. Steinbach, 701 S. 4th St., Madison, Careless driving, Nov. 21
Larry M. Chapman, 2822 Melrose Pl., Suspended driver’s license, expired tag, Nov. 21
Linda G. Glaze, 1401 E. 12th Ave., Disorderly conduct, Nov. 22
Amanda N. Steele, 1122 Exchange St., Driving under the influence, transporting open container, defective headlight, Nov. 22
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
