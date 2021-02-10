Lyon County Public Health plans to release 10% of its weekly allotment of vaccines to the five area school districts starting next week in an effort to address an inequity in K-12 employees receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
The announcement was made by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin during the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
So far, the district has had 150 employees vaccinated at least once and about 100 of those employees are set to receive their second dose on Saturday.
Bolin said the district has had employees self-select their priority status and they will be vaccinated based on age. That is the most equitable way to get the vaccinations done, she said.
Due to the "robust reaction" from the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Bolin said Public Health has been working with Emporia State University to bring a medical-grade deep freezer in for storage of the Pfizer vaccine. That way, if more Pfizer vaccine becomes available, there will be an additional place to store it other than Newman Regional Health.
So far, other than the first Pfizer shipment to Emporia, the only vaccine shipments that have come in have been Moderna.
The board heard a positive update in regards to COVID-19 overall, with the county averaging about 60 new cases a week over the last two weeks.
Interim Superintendent Allison Harder said the percent positivity rate -- or the rate of positive COVID tests in relation to the number of tests administered -- was now 7.03%. The goal for Lyon County is to see a positivity rate of 5% or below, but the numbers are better than previous weeks, she said.
"We need to maintain our mitigation strategies because they are working," Harder said. "We need to vaccinate a significant portion of our population to combat the virus and moving into phase 2 of the vaccination [schedule] will be helpful."
Testing
Bolin said the district is also a CLIA certified medical laboratory, which was received as part of a Kansas Department of Health and Environment pilot program for rapid testing. So far the district has tested 750 employees with a 12.1% positivity rate. Last week there was a 0% positivity rate.
Recommendations were to continue onsite for Pre-K - 5th grade cohort group and keep the secondary level in step 3 for now, while monitoring numbers.
Construction updates
Eric Woltje, senior project manager with McCownGordon, also provided an update to the board on the construction projects at Walnut Elementary School, Emporia High School and the Jones Early Education Center.
Woltje said work is progressing nicely at both locations, with precast panels being set at Walnut for the new multipurpose room. A media center is also underway.
A slab has been laid for the Jones Center. More work will begin on that site as the weather turns more favorable.
At the high school, most of the site demo has been completed.
The board also:
- Approved updates to board policies
- Approved a new district health and wellness plan
(1) comment
This is important. Receiving the vaccine should be a condition of employment for staff and faculty of all school districts.
