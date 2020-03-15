A special meeting of the USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education was held Sunday afternoon to discuss plans for possible school closure due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The general consensus of the board was to follow the recommendation of Kansas Commissioner of Education, Randy Watson, for all schools to close March 16-20. Watson made the recommendation in an written statement at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is scheduled to make a statement regarding all Kansas schools closing this evening. She will most likely follow the recommendation.
Madison Superintendent Stu Moeckel said regardless of the governor's determination, Madison will follow Watson's recommendation and be closed all week.
This is an ongoing discussion and decisions will be made as current information changes.
The board emphasized to not view this as an extension of spring break, but to practice social distancing as much as possible. They discouraged travel and urged children to stay home.￼￼￼
At USD 252 Southern Lyon County, all activities and school functions between March 16 - 22 are canceled. The closure includes Early Childhood and day care. Licensed staff will report to campus on Wednesday. More information will come from building principals as soon as it is available.
"To further flatten the curve of infection, please refrain from large social gatherings and practice social distancing," read a statement from USD 252.
