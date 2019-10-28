GODDARD — The Emporia High boys cross country team knew it had its work cut out for it if there was to be more than one or two state qualifiers.
The Spartans managed to accomplish just that, finishing second at Saturday’s regional race at Lake Afton, west of Wichita. The E-High girls also placed second as a team, sending both squads to the 5A State Championships next weekend in Lawrence.
“Going in, I had figured the boys were looking at third or fourth, which would be the difference in a team appearance at state, or not going,” EHS Head Coach Mike Robinson said. “The boys came out swinging. I’d heard them talking all week about how every point matters, which teams they needed to beat, etc., so we’re very happy with a second place finish in a tough regional.”
“Treyson (True) and Jon (Laudie) placed top-10 which would have qualified them for state as individuals, but it is really cool that they get to have their teammates with them for the next week.”
True crossed the finish in 16:18, just two seconds ahead of the next in line, while the freshman Laudie was ninth with his mark of 17:05. Zach Proehl (15th), Sam Gillen (17th) and Caleb Hollenbeck (29th) each finished in fewer than 18 minutes, aiding in a total team score of 72. Andover was 1st with a 65 and Bishop-Carroll was third with an 82.
On the girls’ side, freshman Elizabeth Willhite continued to shine in her opening season, placing second with a time of 19:57. Four of her teammates all placed amongst the Top-20, as Kelsey Boettcher took 11th, Maryn True was 14th, Avery Gutierrez finished 15th and Miranda Taylor was 18th.
“Our girls are tough,” Robinson said. “Elizabeth attacked the big hill at mile three and went from fourth to second. The other girls basically buried anyone within 50 meters of them (in) the last 600 meters of the race. It was fun to watch. They all battled hard, despite having a few setbacks this season.”
The 5A state meet will take place on Saturday, with the girls race scheduled for 11:10 a.m. and the boys set to run at 12:55 p.m. at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence.
Karjala fourth at State Gymnastics
Senior Karalyn Karjala peaked at the right time for the Spartan Gymnastics team. Karjala set a new best with her floor routine, scoring a nine at the State Gymnastics meet at Olathe South on Saturday. Karjala’s score placed her fourth.
Karjala also qualified on the vault, where she scored an 8.45, which was good for 17th.
Journey Walburn also reached state with her floor routine, where she scored an 8.525, placing her 14th.
Spartan volleyball 1-1 at sub-state
The Emporia High volleyball team won its first round match at sub-state on Saturday, defeating Andover Central in three sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19.
That victory thrust the Spartans into a meeting with the tournament’s top seed, Maize South. The 36-2 Mavericks defeated E-High in two sets, 25-16, 25-16.
EHS finished its season with a 10-25 record.
