The Emporia High School track and field team is hosting the 5-1A regional track and field meet this weekend.
Field events began at 3:30 p.m. at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium, with track prelims set to start at 4:30 p.m.
The top 4 finishers in each event will advance to state.
Teams in the competition include athletes from Great Bend, Hays, Newton, Salina South, Salina Central, Topeka West and Topeka Seaman.
Results of Friday’s competition were not available by press time.
