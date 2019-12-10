Not many people wish for snow, but representatives from Family Life Services, Inc./Shiloh might be singing the song, “Let It Snow!” Earlier this year, the Emporia Community Foundation received a grant request from Shiloh for a new lawn tractor and snow blade.
Shiloh is a 30-year-old local center which has evolved from a free pregnancy center to a residential facility, including a homeless shelter for families. They currently didn’t have reliable, adequate equipment to keep their properties safe for their clients in the parking lots and sidewalks. Their facilities cover five city lots and require a lot of lawn care.
Shiloh submitted a grant request under the ECF Grant program for a lawn tractor with a snow blade to be purchased locally. The equipment would be used by volunteers to keep sidewalks and parking lots clean of snow for the safety of young mothers carrying babies. The ECF Grants Committee reviewed the request and considered several factors. First, the ECF grants are not given out until January 2020, and often there’s snow before that date. Second, there was concern that the equipment requested would not be big enough to handle a large snowfall. Wanting to make sure Shiloh had equipment that would meet their needs, ECF staff approached the local Tractor Supply store and then reported back to the Grants Committee.
Michelle Arn, Manager of the local Tractor Supply Store, was able to obtain a much larger lawn tractor and snow blade, a snow blower, a salt spreader and salt that came within a few more dollars of the original request. Immediate funding was available through an ECF Board-managed fund, and the purchase of the snow removal equipment could be made now in anticipation of December snowstorms.
So, while, “Let It Snow” might not be a popular refrain with many in the area, the folks at Shiloh will be ready for sleet or snow thanks to Tractor Supply and the Emporia Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.