I have become quite aware of my bones lately. Henrietta the Hip Replacement has joined the family, and – with the advice of the medical profession – I have been eating a lot of protein.
A lot of protein. It’s exhausting. Bone broth has saved me with a liquid version that is also rich in calcium and other nutritional minerals.
You may recognize this article from 2019. It is worth a repeat. Let’s get cooking!
(Ed. Note: This article was first published in The Emporia Gazette on Jan. 30, 2019)
Broth is broth, right? In a previous article we talked about the differences in broth and stock, but now everyone is talking about the difference in broth and broth, and I don’t mean beef and chicken.
It’s bone broth. You know, those things that make the meat cost more if they are taken out? Save money buying bone-in, cut the meat away from the bone, and then turn those bones into a huge 2019 food trend, touting “massive health benefits” — bone broth.
Bone broth is a mineral-rich infusion made by boiling raw bones with vegetables, herbs and spices. You can boil leftover bones with bits of meat on them to make tasty broth (hello, roasted chicken carcass). However, there is more nutrition and marrow in raw bones.
If it has bones, it can be used to make bone broth: poultry, beef, pork, fish. Chicken feet count (although it’s trendier to call them chicken paws). Meats higher in fat will make a fattier broth. You can ameliorate that somewhat by chilling the finished broth and removing the fat that congeals at the top.
I haven’t tried going to the meat counter or butcher and asking if they’ll sell me some bones, but it never hurts to ask.
Bone broth is higher in the amino acids glycine and proline, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and collagen — all building blocks of our bodies. Drink it straight, use it to make ramen noodles, or use it to make a big pot of soup.
BASIC BONE BROTH
2 pounds of bones
1 gallon water
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 onion
2 carrots
2 stalks of celery
1 Tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon peppercorns
1 bunch parsley
2 cloves garlic
Herbs and spices to taste
For a richer flavor, especially with four-legged animal bones, roast the bones at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Put the bones in a large stock pot, add water and apple cider vinegar. Let them sit 30 minutes while the acid in the vinegar gets to work on the calcium.
Roughly chop the vegetables and add them to the pot along with the desired seasonings, except parsley and garlic. (Don’t like parsley? Don’t use it. No peppercorns? Add some ground pepper. Love ginger? Toss in a half-inch piece.)
Bring the broth to a rolling boil, then reduce to simmer, about two hours. Don’t cover the pot because you’re condensing the flavors. The house will smell really good and all your neighbors will be jealous.
Check the broth every half hour and skim off any foam the rises to the top. After two hours, add the parsley and garlic cloves. Simmer another 20 – 30 minutes, skim again if needed, then strain into a large container to cool. (I like to strain it into two smaller pots so it cools faster.)
Seal in an airtight, non-reactive container and refrigerate for a week, or freeze for up to six months.
SIMPLE BONE BROTH RAMEN BOWL
1 package instant Ramen
2 cups bone broth
1 egg
1/2 cup cooked chicken, pork or beef, chopped
1 green onion, chopped
This dish cooks quickly. Open the Ramen noodles and discard the seasoning packet. Bring the broth to a boil in a saucepan, then add the noodles and any meat (or tofu) you like. Crack the egg into a small dish.
When the boil returns, slide the egg into the broth and poach it, about two minutes. Gently pour into a bowl, garnish with green onions (and a dash of sriracha sauce) and enjoy!
