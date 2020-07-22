The KSHSAA Executive Board met Wednesday afternoon to approve a remote learning policy, following a vote by the Kansas State Board of Education earlier in the day leaving school calendars up to individual districts.
The remote learning policy allows students who are receiving direct instruction via remote learning and are enrolled in at least 5 new subjects of unit weight will be eligible for participation in KSHSAA-sponsored activities — only at the member school in which they are enrolled and receiving instruction.
"Because of the coronavirus pandemic schools are being allowed to provide instruction through means other than the traditional classroom setting," KSHSAA states in the policy. "Some students may receive all instruction remotely during the 2020-2021 school year. These students are still full enrolled at the member school and attending/participating in at least 5 classes of unit weight. They will receive grades that will reflect on the student transcript at that school. The KSHSAA recognizes the value of co-curricular and extra-curricular participation. We believe the resumption of in person classes, sports and other activities is crucial to the growth development and mental and emotional wellness of our nation’s youth, however, the remote learning opportunity with a direct instruction expectation should not restrict students from participation in KSHSAA sponsored events when appropriate for each individual student."
The policy can be found at kshsaa.org/public/pdf/remotelearningpolicy.pdf.
Additionally, the Executive Board provided a final review over considerations for the resumption of fall activities. The considerations are found at www.kshsaa.org/public/pdf/kshsaareturntoact-general.pdf. KSHSAA has also listed out specific considerations for various activities.
As of Wednesday, the fall season is scheduled to begin Aug. 17, however the Executive Board has asked staff "to conduct a survey of superintendents regarding the anticipated first day of school for respective districts."
"Pending results of the survey, the Executive Board would decide if it was necessary to convene the Board of Directors for a consideration of a possible modification to the start of the fall activity season," the board said in a written release.
The board anticipates making a determination based on these results by next week.
