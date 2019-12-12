With just less than two weeks left in its 2019 Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army is asking the community for help to reach its fundraising goal of $63,000 by Dec. 24.
“Right now we’re at $17,000, so we’re at 27 percent of our goal,” Captain Deb Thompson said. “Typically at this point, we’re closer to about 40 - 50 percent, so we’re a little behind.”
Thompson said a late Thanksgiving holiday is one of the biggest factors for the slower fundraising season.
“We lost a whole week of donations, so I think that’s really, greatly affected us this year,” she said, adding that there are several ways for people to make their donations in the next two weeks.
From 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, the Emporia Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Fire Department will compete in Badges United to see which department can bring in the most donations. The Emporia Police will be stationed at Walmart’s north doors, the fire department will be stationed at Walmart’s south doors and the sheriff’s office will be stationed at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply.
From 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, local realtors will also compete to bring in the most donations, with Farm & Home located at Bluestem, Ek Real Estate located at Walmart’s north doors and Coldwell Banker located at Walmart’s south doors.
Thompson said the Salvation Army is looking not only for donations, but also for volunteers to ring the bells at the kettles. Kettles staffed by bellringers raise more money than an unattended kettle. Volunteers are asked to donate just two hours of their time.
“I like to go around ask people’s ‘Red Kettle Reason,’ and just ask why are they choosing to ring?” she said. “I hear all kinds of reasons like, they want to give back to the community or they’re doing it for their family. There are so many reasons to give back.”
Plus, those two hours have a big impact for people in need right here in Lyon County. Last year the Salvation Army served 64 households with housing assistance, 209 households with utilities, 1,253 households with food and 80 individuals with clothing assistance. They also helped provide Christmas gifts to 281 children and provided a Christmas meal to 562 individuals last year.
“A two-hour commitment, roughly, can help four people with utilities and two people with rent,” Thompson said. “That may not seem like a lot, but we have people come in and say, ‘I need to pay a $100 debt before I can get into subsidized housing.’ So, OK, let’s pay that $100 and get you into subsidized housing so you can be self-sufficient. That would come out of kettle money because of people who are standing there and ringing. It directly affects people in Lyon County and stays here.”
In addition to accepting cash, the Salvation Army has started accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay at the kettles. Smart chips and QR codes have been placed on Red Kettle signs across the country so that shoppers may “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation. Donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmyusa.org and will be allocated to the local organization.
“This has been a big year for us because this is our 125th anniversary in Emporia,” Thompson said. “We would not still be in this community if it wasn’t for people helping out, volunteering, donating. We’re very grateful for the community support, those willing to help us, and those willing to see and join the mission with us.”
Those interested in helping the Salvation Army as a bell ringer this year can register online at www.registertoring.com or call 342-3093 for more information.
