There are just a few days left until the 7th annual Emporia Area Match Day will help raise awareness — and much-needed funds — to 23 of the area’s nonprofits.
The one-day event, set for Monday, Nov. 16, is typically held at the Flinthills Mall, inviting community members to donate to the organizations of their choice.
Two years ago ECF introduced online giving to the event, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online giving will be the primary form of giving this year.
And, although the pandemic has caused the event to take on a new format, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said she’s confident the greater Emporia community’s tradition of generosity will continue again this year.
“Just like everybody else, we’ve had our challenges,” Nurnberg said. “We waited until July to go ahead and decide to pull the plug on the Flinthills Mall, and [Mall Manager Clarence Frye] has been wonderful working with us over there.”
Nurnberg said ECF didn’t want the nonprofits to have to try and plan for both an online and in-person event on the chance that the conditions surrounding the pandemic had started to ease by November. Knowing that there are some donors who aren’t comfortable making online donations, ECF loosened its giving rules this year, allowed groups to accept donations early.
A drive-thru donation drop-off lane will also be set up between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday at ECF’s west entrance, located at 527 Commercial St., Suite B, facing Merchant Street. They will also stay open until 8 p.m. so out-of-town organizations and drop of donations they collected.
“I told the group that if checks were dated ahead of time by a week, that’s fine, because they’re out there working really, really hard,” Nurnberg said. “They’re doing a lot out in their communities, which is fantastic, because it gets the communities involved. And, rather than the community having to come to Emporia, we’re going out to the communities.”
Online donations will be open for 24 hours starting at midnight on Monday and Nurnberg said donors are encouraged to go to www.emporiamatchday.com to make their donations online anytime within that period. They can designate which of the 23 organizations they would like their donation to benefit, and that donation will then be matched with $50,000 in matching funds from a group of funders. This year’s matching funds have been provided by Clint Bowyer’s 79 Fund, the Preston Trust, the Jane & Bernard Reeble Endowed Fund, the Trusler Foundation and the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee.
“Match Day is not be possible without the matching funds from these generous supporting foundations and trusts and we thank them for their kindness,” Kay Lauer, ECF President and Match Day Chair said in a written release. “Match Day is truly ECF’s gift to the greater Emporia community.”
Because organizations are not able to speak with potential donors this year during an in-person event, Nurnberg said ECF recruited Dave Leiker to film information videos about each of the nonprofits.
“He did a wonderful job,” she said, noting that she’s received a number of comments from community members saying they have learned more about these organizations through the videos than before. “I’ve had several people say, ‘I’ve watched them all, and now I want to donate to all of them.’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s fine, go ahead.’ We appreciate every single donation that’s come in.”
Nurnberg said she’s been touched by the level of support from local businesses again, even as many have been negatively impacted by the pandemic themselves. She said the community’s generosity is something to be admired.
“This community is so generous, and people are generous not only with their funds, but they’re generous with their hearts, too,” she said. “We’ve had so much verbal support, we’ve had support from the businesses by putting it up on their marquees, we’ve had support from people putting signs out, and we know this year there’s going to be some who are not able to give, or not able to give as much, but we appreciate anything that they can do.”
Donations can be made online at www.emporiamatchday.com for 24 hours starting at midnight Nov. 16. They may also be dropped off at the Emporia Community Foundation office, 527 Commercial St., Ste. B, between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. that day.
Checks must be made payable to the Emporia Community Foundation and postmarked Nov. 16, 2020.
Receipts are emailed or mailed to individuals for their donations. Tax laws have changed with the CARES Act, please consult your tax advisor for deductible qualifications.
Follow @EmporiaCommunityFoundation on Facebook to watch the organizations’ information videos and for live updates on Match Day.
