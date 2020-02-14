CLAREMORE, Okla. — For the first time since 2001 the Lady Hornets scored over 100 points while holding a conference opponent to under 50 in a 107-45 victory at Rogers State on Thursday night.
Emporia State jumped out to a 9-2 lead with Tre'Zure Jobe scoring five points to pass Cassondra Boston for third in freshman season scoring. The Lady Hornets led 15-9 in the first quarter before a 17-0 run allowed the Lady Hornets to take control. Mollie Mounsey's old fashioned three-point play with 6:43 left in the half gave Emporia State a 32-9 lead.
ESU ended the half on a 25-9 run to take a 57-18 lead at the break. It was the most points scored in a half this year by the Lady Hornets and the most first-half points since scoring 63 against Ark.-Ft. Smith on Nov. 30, 2016.
The Hillcats scored 15 points in the third quarter and were still within 40 with 4:17 left in the period. The Lady Hornets then went on a 15-2 run to take an 84-31 lead with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Emporia State cracked the century mark with 3:34 left on a Kali Martin pull up in the paint and led by as many as 64 before settling for the 107-45 victory.
Jobe led Emporia State with a career high 33 points while adding five assists. She was joined in double-figures by Mollie Mounsey with 19 and Kali Martin with 14 points.
Jobe and Mounsey's combined 52 points was the highest total for a pair of Lady Hornet teammates in an MIAA game since Kelly Moten and Kathryn Flott had 55 against Southwest Baptist on February 16, 2017.
The Lady Hornets, now 18-5 overall and 11-3 in the MIAA, will stay in Oklahoma to take on Northeastern State on Saturday. Tip-off from the NSU Events Center is set for 1:30 p.m.
NOTES
It was the first time the Lady Hornets have scored 100 points in an MIAA game since a 101-76 win vs Lincoln on January 2, 2016.
The last time the Lady Hornets scored 100 and held their opponent to under 50 in an MIAA game was a 104-48 victory over Northwest Missouri on January 31, 2001.
It was the first time since Jan.26, 2013 Rogers State had given up 100 points in a game (Lubbock Christian 100, Rogers State 78), a streak of 196 games.
Jobe is the first freshman to score 30 points twice in a season for the Lady Hornets and the first Lady Hornet of any age to have two 30 point games since Kelly Moten did it in 2016-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.