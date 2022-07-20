Mahtropolis received the green light from the Emporia City Commission Wednesday morning, allowing the proposed housing development to move forward.
The vote Wednesday approved a rezoning of 5.6 acres of undeveloped land in east Emporia. The development is expected to bring in 15-20 single family attached units and multiplex units.
The development near Riley Avenue and Whittier Street was tabled last month, pending the results of a traffic study. The Board of Zoning Appeals met Tuesday evening and approved the project after receiving the traffic study.
Residents in the area noted concerns about safety in the area and traffic issues. The project has also been downsized from an original 27 planned homes, due to the needed land for stormwater mitigation.
Planning and Zoning administrator Justin Givens said the applicants were requesting that the north portion of the property, which sits against other R-3 zoned properties, be rezoned R-3 as originally requested. The balance of the property be classified as R-2. The R-3 zoning would allow for additional housing units to be developed, minimizing the financial impact of land dedicated to stormwater management.
The city commission approved the changes 5-0.
Commissioners also approved a $18,135 change order for the Americus Road sanitary sewer extension project. Work is finished, according to City Engineer Jim Ubert, but additional work had to be done in order to complete the project. That included raising the existing waterline 12-inches in 18th Avenue, where the new 24-inch sanitary sewer line crosses, in order to meeting Kansas Department of Health and Environment requirements. Other changes included additional driveway pavement for around five properties that sit along the construction route on Americus Road.
The commission also approved an ordinance to permanently hold its meetings at 11 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Meetings can be rescheduled by a majority vote.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder asked what would happen when a month had five Wednesdays — such as August. City attorney Christina Montgomery said, historically, the city commission has left the fifth Wednesday open for special sessions, which can also be called by the sitting mayor.
