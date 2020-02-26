Members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education formally approved a request from Walnut Elementary administration and staff during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday, granting the go-ahead for the continuation of the building’s ongoing redesign project.
In April 2019, the Kansas State Department of Education announced additional schools had joined in on the statewide “Apollo” school redesign project — which emphasizes student success skills, real-world application, personalized learning and community partnerships — bringing the total number of participants to about 150 schools spread across 66 districts. Wednesday, the board unanimously voted to allow Walnut Elementary to seek official “Apollo II” status for 2020-2021 academic year, allowing building staff access to additional KSDE resources as well as the opportunity to collaborate with separate Apollo schools.
According to Walnut staff, the choice to continue with additional redesign and updates to the school’s curriculum was a no-brainer, with 24 of 24 eligible teachers voting to move forward with the process during a recent poll.
“I know the day that we all decided we were going to move forward with this, everybody was very excited and ready to get going,” Walnut Elementary Paraeducator Emily Giffin said. “We also knew that we had to hold our horses a bit and make it more official. It’s really exciting to have everybody so ready and so in-the-moment for this, and it’s been exciting to see everyone advocating so that we can inspire our students even more.”
Moving forward, Walnut Elementary staff plan to engage the school’s patrons further, giving parents a behind-the-scenes look into the redesign as well as a chance to make their voices heard by offering suggestions and other comments.
“I’m excited about how far you all have come,” Board Member Doug Epp said. “The great thing about it, is that once you’ve established a really good relationship with your neighborhood parents, that’s about 99 percent of the battle. I think that’s something you’ve already got by the sound of it. So, I’m just looking forward to seeing how far this thing goes. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
During the meeting, the board also:
• Unanimously approved termination documents in the case of a yet-to-be-named district employee
• Accepted a $1,610 donation from Emporia Psychological Services Inc. to EHS Music Productions to help offset the cost of the Chorale trip to New York
• Accepted an amended bid from Evergreen Design-Build for the installation of safe and secure entries at district schools. At the original bid opening on Jan. 14, Emporia Public Schools received one bid from Evergreen Design-Build for a total of $509,622. Evergreen Design-Build was at the bid opening and had suggestions that would provide the district with considerable savings.
They stated that there was existing door hardware equipment that didn't need to be replaced to make the operators functional and provided an amended quote. The revised quote for all locations was $310,968. The district requested an additional quote that eliminated non-instructional facilities, which amounted to $250,135, with approximately $84,000 of that cost from the Safe and Secure Entries Grant and the remaining amount from the capital outlay fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.