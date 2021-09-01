Lynette Joy Yevak, 65, retired Family and Consumer Science teacher, beloved wife, mother and loving and doting Grammy, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Lynette was born on September 8, 1955 in Goessel, Kansas to Junior and Joyce Medley.
She is preceded in death by her father, Junior. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bob; children, Katie (Malik) Idbeis, Zachary Yevak, and Cody Yevak; her mother, Joyce Medley; sister, Brenda (Tom) Bucher; and her granddaughters, Tilly and Nora Idbeis.
Lynette taught for over 40 years in Emporia and Burlington, was a State FHA-HERO-HOSA State Advisor for Colorado and Kansas, swim coach at Emporia High for many years, she loved to sing, was involved with Faith Lutheran Church in Emporia with their Vacation Bible School, preschool and regular Sunday school, she also sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service, 1:00 pm on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W. 21st, Andover, KS 67002. Graveside Service, 10:00 am, on Saturday, Sept. 4th at Durham Park Cemetery in Durham, Kansas.
Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W. 21st, Andover, KS 67002 or The Kansas FCCLA Education Foundation, 900 Jackson, Suite 653, Topeka, KS 66612.
