Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“The Well” by Jake Wyatt and Choo, First Second, 2022, $17.99.
Li-Zhen’s life on the archipelago is simple. Known to friends and family as Lizzy, she takes care of her grandfather and their goats, she flirts with the woman who helps row the ferry, and she stays away from the fog that comes in the night and the monsters hiding within it.
But Lizzy’s life comes apart when she steals a handful of coins from a sacred well to cover a debt. “The Well” requires repayment, but it doesn’t deal in coins. It needs wishes, and its minions will drown Lizzy in its depths if she doesn’t grant them. Lizzy finds herself on a quest to uncover hidden memories, bestow great wealth, and face the magical secrets that nearly destroyed her family and are now returning to threaten everything she has ever known.
In this breathtaking graphic novel, Jake Wyatt and Choo have created a modern fable based on magic and family secrets, exploring the power and limits of wishes.
“The Well” is the perfect blend of artful, soulful, and thoughtful to draw you into a story you never want to leave. Liking the art style is a big part of reading graphic novels for many people, and I’m no different. What impressed me about Choo’s illustrations is that they were so well suited for the story being told. Something about the flow of the lines and the color palette reminded me of pictures that I would stare at in Victorian fairy tale books like “The Blue Fairy Book.” It was very soothing to look at and gave a great sense of movement.
The protagonist, Lizzy, is the perfect portrayal of a child who has many responsibilities. She is at the age where she still likes to have fun, but also is taking care of an aging relative. Lizzy makes mistakes along the way, but the way she and her friends and family handled the situations really resonated with me.
Overall, “The Well” is a fantastic and quick read for anyone who needs a little bit of magic in their life.
