Whether reeling or rolling — nothing quite gets the blood pumping like a rivalry game.
To the outside world anyway.
Inside the Emporia State locker room, there isn’t much extra fire in anticipation of the Hornets’ upcoming game with Washburn.
It’s business as usual as ESU seeks to snap a four-game skid.
“We know it’s going to be another great game,” ESU Head Coach Garin Higgins said. “Both teams have really been (very similar) as far as being in a lot of games, had opportunities to win games and just didn’t get it done and lost close games. Both teams are very good football teams, so it makes for a good football game.”
ESU enters with a 2-5 mark while the Ichabods are merely one victory better. Neither team has distinct marks among the offensive leaderboards in the MIAA.
“For us ... the MIAA is such a grind in itself that each and every game, you should be ready to play,” Higgins said. “Every game to me should be the same as far as preparation goes ... (but) the aspect of the history of this rivalry and the different stories that have come about in this rivalry — not only in football but in other sports as well — is awesome. I know their guys over there will be ready and I know our guys will be ready to play too.”
Washburn lost last week on a last-second field goal from Central Oklahoma, but the Hornets have been stung, themselves, in each of the last four games.
Their most recent setback was a 28-0 loss at Missouri Western, in which ESU frequently sat deep in its own territory while MWSU capitalized on a handful of chances.
“I think the biggest difference the last few weeks has been on special teams, just that hidden yardage,” junior linebacker Cole Baird said. “That hidden yardage is a big deal for us.”
That hidden yardage would be based on field position, as the Hornets had just 10 fewer yards of offense than their opponent, but a stark difference on the scoreboard.
The offense has largely been a roller coaster much of the season, providing fireworks one moment and going into hibernation for stretches immediately after.
“(We need to be) putting together four quarters, starting fast and being able to sustain and finish drives,” senior receiver Seth Surface said.
In last week’s shutout, the Hornets moved the ball sporadically, but even when getting into the red zone couldn’t find a solution.
“I was disappointed last week about our performance, but for the most part, it’s just (about) being more consistent, offensively,” Higgins said. “That’s been something we’ve got to get corrected. Field position has been huge, especially in our losses. We’ve got to play better on special teams.”
Also serving as a significant factor in recent struggles has been untimely turnovers. Not that any turnover, from the offensive standpoint, is opportune, but the few ESU has committed have been excruciatingly costly.
“We’ve always been a team that does a real good job of protecting the football,” Higgins said. “It’s not like we’ve had a bunch of turnovers, it’s when we (have) them, third, fourth quarter, that’s led to the other team scoring.”
With both teams trying to get back to a winning way, it will provide plenty of incentive for a victory as if one of college football’s longest-tenured rivalries wasn’t enough of one.
“Right now, our confidence may not be as good as it needs to be just because we’re sitting where we’re at record-wise,” Higgins said. “Going into this game, I don’t think (the rivalry itself is) on anybody’s mind. Every year is different and we’ve won a lot of games (as a program). We’ve got to figure out a way to fight through (the struggles). Our guys ... do a great job each and every week of coming to work and preparing. Everybody’s frustrated, that’s part of it, it’s about competing and i know our guys will do that Saturday.”
Kickoff from Jones Field at Welch Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
