Emporia Public Schools is offering free grab-and-go lunch and snack bags for all kids ages 1 - 18 over Spring Break. 

From 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 14-18, children can go to Village Elementary School to pick up their food items. 

The menu for the week is as follows:

Monday — Bosco sticks

Tuesday — Chicken nuggets

Wednesday — Hamburger on bun

Thursday — Ham and cheese sandwich

Friday — Cheesy chicken crispitos

Any questions can be directed to 620-341-2382. 

