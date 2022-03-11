Emporia Public Schools is offering free grab-and-go lunch and snack bags for all kids ages 1 - 18 over Spring Break.
From 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 14-18, children can go to Village Elementary School to pick up their food items.
The menu for the week is as follows:
Monday — Bosco sticks
Tuesday — Chicken nuggets
Wednesday — Hamburger on bun
Thursday — Ham and cheese sandwich
Friday — Cheesy chicken crispitos
Any questions can be directed to 620-341-2382.
