An Emporia teacher was named as a 2023 Kansas Master Teacher this week.
Martha MacKay, a physical science teacher at Emporia High School, is one of seven teachers to receive the award this year representing 174 years of classroom experience.
The other teachers are Kristen Anderson, Fifth Grade at North Fairview Elementary School in USD 345 Seaman; Kirstin Bangerter, English Teacher at Dodge City High School in USD 443 Dodge City; Jerald Braun, Gifted Education at Hays Middle School and High School USD 489 Hays; Matt Christensen, Social Studies at Blue Valley Southwest High School in USD 229 Blue Valley Schools; Melissa Hall, STEM/Technology Teacher at Fort Riley Middle School in USD 475 Geary County; and Maggie Wolken, Kindergarten Teacher at Chanute Elementary School in USD 413 Chanute.
Each Master Teacher will be presented with a check for $1,000 through the support of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.
The recipients were selected by a nine-member committee including representatives from the Kansas Association of Principals, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Parent Teacher Organization, Kansas National Education Association, United School Administrators, ESU's Kappa Delta Pi student organization and representatives of the 2020 and 2022 Kansas Master Teacher classes.
The 2023 Master Teachers will be honored on Master Teacher Day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Emporia State University. As part of several recognition activities, the teachers will tour the National Teachers Hall of Fame, one room schoolhouse and participate in the How We Teach This Podcast. The teachers will then be honored during a social hour at 5:45 p.m. in Webb Hall Lobby of Emporia State's Memorial Union followed by the banquet and award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Webb Hall.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25, and reservations are required by Friday, March 24, 2023. For more information, go to www.emporia.edu/masterteacher.
ESU established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954. The awards are presented annually to selected teachers who demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators. Information on the 70 years of educators named Kansas Master Teachers is available at www.emporia.edu/masterteacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.