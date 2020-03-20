Katie Barnhart and Cole Carlson of Osage City are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Claire Carlson, born Feb. 20 at Newman Regional Health.
Grandparents are Michelle and Les Barnhart of Olpe, and Bonnie and Ron Carlson of Burlingame.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 21, 2020 @ 1:45 am
Katie Barnhart and Cole Carlson of Osage City are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Claire Carlson, born Feb. 20 at Newman Regional Health.
Grandparents are Michelle and Les Barnhart of Olpe, and Bonnie and Ron Carlson of Burlingame.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Justice81 said:
You are repeating lies.
Aim_High said:
SnowGypsy said:
SnowGypsy said:
SnowGypsy said:
BigRed said:
Aim_High said:
Joe Biden is farther right than Trump.
Gary Lukert said:
Garbage! The Right is Totally Evil!
SnowGypsy said:
Aim_High said:
What is Rep. Marshalls opinion on Sen. Moran and Sen. Roberts votes today against expanding sick paid leave to all workers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.