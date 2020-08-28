Jerry Giles Kelley, 89, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home near Neosho Rapids.
He was born December 14, 1930 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas the son of Joseph L. and Lelia Hartenbower Kelley. He attended Hartford High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
On July 14, 1950 he enlisted with the United States Marines and proudly served during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge on July 13, 1954. In October of that same year he married Irene M. Blankley in Hartford. They would later divorce after 15 years of marriage.
Jerry married Loretta Bernice Eungard in 1973. They made their home in Emporia until moving to the farm near Chicago Mound over thirty years ago. Bernice would precede him in death in 2010.
Jerry was a member of the Hartford and later the Lebo Masonic Lodge #152 AF & AM for over 50 years.
Jerry worked as the custodian for the Neosho Rapids and Hartford Schools before taking a position in the maintenance department at Newman Hospital. He would retire from the hospital after more than 20 years of service. Following his retirement, Jerry would farm and raise cattle in the Neosho Rapids area throughout his remaining years.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his daughters, Diane E. (Dennis) Andrews of Neosho Rapids, Linda K. Mock of rural Hartford, Carol (Simon) Danborg of Emporia and Donna M. (John) Kitt of Lebo; sons, Brian A. (Jane) Kelley of Emporia, Marvin (Tammy) Kelley of Lebo and Jerry “Scott” (Sonia) Kelley of Wichita; sisters, Carolyn Schroeder of Newton, Joyce Wardell of Topeka and Rita (Gilbert) Loukes of Emporia; a brother, Everett (Peggy) Kelley of Birmingham, Alabama; 33 grandchildren; over 100 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Darrell, Lawrence, Kenneth and John; a sister, Colleen and a granddaughter, Mandy Kelley Mock.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Chicago Mound Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to U.S.D. 252 Honor Flight and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalfs.com.
