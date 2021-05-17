The David Traylor Zoo is bringing a special treat to the zoo this summer.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the zoo has partnered with Kona Ice of Lawrence/Topeka/Manhattan for a few select dates.
"We are going to give shaved ice a go this year," she said.
The shaved ice truck will set up at the zoo for the first time from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Keith said other dates are being considered. Those dates include June 5-6 and June 12-13.
"Kona Ice is giving a portion of the proceeds back to the zoo," she said.
Follow @EmporiaZoo on Facebook for updates on zoo upcoming events and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.