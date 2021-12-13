The devastating fire at Hornets Pointe Apartments tried to rekindled Sunday night. But that didn’t last long.
“It took us more time to set up than it did to put it out,” Emporia Fire Department Capt. Ryan Schmidt said Monday.
Schmidt said flare-ups like this, which occurred shortly after sunset, were common with large fires like the one at 1325 Merchant Street, which left a 34-unit apartment building in ruins.
“You’ve got so much debris, you can’t get through it all,” Schmidt explained. “No more damage was done.”
A lot of damage must be cleared, after fire investigators finish their work over the next few days. The pre-dawn Sunday fire left an estimated $870,000 in damage.
Firefighters monitored the apartment building during the night in case anything troubling occurred.
Schmidt had no new information about the two firefighters who were injured Sunday. One of them was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The apartment building was vacant and being remodeled.
