A long-time community group in Emporia will receive the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award.
Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998, and for twenty-four years has been making a positive impact on their neighborhood. What started as a small Memorial Day celebration at 9th Avenue and East Street Park, evolved into what is now known as the Emporia Eastside Community Group. Emporia Eastside Community Group is a non-profit organization made up of highly motivated individuals who are devoted to the improvement of the community, beginning with the development and betterment of their neighborhood.
In 2004, two lots were purchased by an amazing, anonymous donor and given to the group as a gift; to complement the gift, Emporia Eastside Community Group was able to secure a grant which gave the organization the opportunity to build a playground, sidewalk, off-street parking, and a shelter home that can be reserved for small gatherings. The Emporia Eastside Community Group's goal is to expand the park and include a smaller version of the shelter and a basketball court for young and old to enjoy.
To raise funds, Emporia Eastside Community Group holds a number of events such as the annual Fish Fry and other events to help them collect funds to support the scholarships and other upcoming events like the Easter egg hunt for the neighborhood children and the Memorial Day barbeque. They were so thankful for the community support that in 2003 they established a scholarship to give back to the community. The focus of the scholarship is to help students interested in furthering their education in the nursing field at a local educational entity.
Emporia Eastside Community Group has worked extremely hard throughout the years to bring back to life the once-forgotten park, to bring back together the neighborhood as a community, and to make Emporia a better place to live.
The formal recognition will be at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting, Friday, Jan. 20. Awards will also be given for the Chamber Volunteer of the Year, 2022 Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
