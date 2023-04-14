Melba Melissia Weyrauch of Emporia died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. She was 85.
Melba was born on August 5, 1937, in Severy, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Nellie Melissia Smith Robert. She married Par Patrick Weyrauch on January 15, 1955, in Fredonia, Kansas. He died on January 17, 2021, in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Deann Weyrauch (D’Owen) Polzin of Emporia; sons, Patrick LeRoy (Judy) Weyrauch of Olathe, Kansas, Douglas Ray (Janna) Weyrauch of Conyers, Georgia, and Dennis Henry (Carmen) Weyrauch of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Benjamin Weyrauch, David Polzin, Lisa Polzin, Emily Evans, Joel Weyrauch, Mark Weyrauch, Megan Laird, Brady Weyrauch and Tanner Weyrauch; great-grandchildren, Ethan Polzin, Jonathan Plascencia, Gracelynn, Shelby, and Reese Weyrauch, Emery, Hudson, and Calvin Laird, Landon and Mason Weyrauch; brother, Larry (Kathy) Robert of Emporia; sister, Joyce Sayers of Douglasville, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Eldon, Elwin, Wesley, Morris, Francis, and Floyd Robert.
Melba was a bookkeeper for years at S & S Oil and Propane. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Cremation is planned with a drop in Celebration of Life gathering located at the Emporia First Church of the Nazarene Activity Center on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Contributions to Sunflower Care Homes or Emporia First Church of the Nazarene can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
