Visit Emporia has launched a new page on visitemporia.com, inviting people to take “The Pledge.”
The Pledge is an awareness campaign about being good stewards of our community and environment regardless of whether you live here or are visiting.
There are three commitments to The Pledge. In a nutshell they are:
1. Stay golden (you remember the Golden Rule?)
2. Leave no trace (leave it like you found it.)
3. Respect the land and its people (stay on the roadways.)
The goal of the Pledge is to address social and environmental responsibility as the leader in sustainable tourism practices for the region. The goal is critical to our mission of providing quality memorable experiences, inspiring people to visit Emporia. Emporia is renowned for its welcoming community, world class events, and access to the unparalleled Flint Hills. We are proud to share what we have with others and hope they will treasure and be respectful of our community and environment while they are here.
“We are excited to do our part to ensure visitors can have the best possible experiences when they arrive in Emporia. That means going beyond just promoting our great city and also getting our hands dirty from time to time and making sure that our beautiful open spaces are clean and that our cultural events continue to grow and can be shared with the world,” said Visit Emporia Director, LeLan Dains.
By taking The Pledge, locals and visitors alike are showing their commitment to having a wonderful experience in Emporia. There is also an opportunity to go above and beyond by making a monetary donation or signing up as a volunteer. Volunteers and donations are needed for cleanup initiatives as well as cultural preservation and promotion.
Visit Emporia invites you to take The Pledge at visitemporia.com/pledge.
Once completed, there is a downloadable badge that can be shared on social pages.
They also have a sticker that can be picked up in the office inside the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St.
