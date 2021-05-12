The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved changes to the district’s administrative organizational structure for the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder explained that the motivation for the changes was budgetary efficiency and clarified that downsizing would not occur through layoffs. Instead, reductions would be made through attrition, meaning that certain positions that were left vacant as a result of retirement or resignation would be considered for elimination.
Anderson-Harder reported that four administrative positions were becoming vacant through resignation or retirement and proposed that the 2021-22 school year be a transitional year where the changes made are regularly examined before becoming permanent in 2022-23.
The change Anderson-Harder recommended was that three of the vacant administrative positions be filled on a one-year interim basis for 2021-22 and, assuming the assessments revealed that the changes were tenable, then be filled permanently for 2022-23.
The fourth vacant position -- a teaching and learning executive director job -- would be phased out with its responsibilities being absorbed by others. This would save the district $125,000 per year.
Anderson-Harder recommended that the salaries for those positions being affected by the change be adjusted as appropriate to compensate for the increase in responsibility.
The recommendations as presented were approved 6-0.
Anderson-Harder reported that the district would be holding a vaccine clinic for 12-18-year-olds at Emporia Middle School from 9-11 a.m. on May 21. High school students wanting to receive the vaccine would be allowed to walk down to the middle school to receive it and parents and families of students would also be invited.
Registration will be conducted through the Lyon County Public Health website.
Eric Woltje, the senior project manager for McCown-Gordon Construction, gave an update on the construction projects going on throughout the district as a result of the 2019 bond.
Work on Walnut Elementary is 55% complete with an expected end date of September 2021. Meanwhile, the Jones Early Childhood Center is 35% complete with an expected end date of December 2021 or January 2022 and Emporia High School is 16% complete with an expected end date of September or October of 2022.
Woltje gave tentative dates for the beginning of future projects. William Allen White Elementary is slated to begin in early 2022, Logan Avenue Elementary in fall 2022 and Emporia Middle School in late 2022 after the work at the high school is completed.
He also reported that market conditions resulting in a significant spike in inflation had had an effect on the construction projects and that McCown-Gordon was working with a consultant to find ways to alter construction plans to mitigate cost increases.
Woltje said that weather had set all projects 17-23 days behind but that he hopes that time will be able to be made up.
The school board also voted to replace the turf on the high school football/soccer field. The current field turf was installed 11 years ago with a life expectancy of eight to 10 years. The cost of the new turf will be $12 per square foot and will total $13,000-$15,000.
