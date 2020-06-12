The Emporia Public Library will extend its material pickup service hours beginning Monday.
Patrons will now be able to retrieve materials between 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday.
“Now that we have successfully initiated the pickup process, we have been able to work out a schedule that better meets the needs of our community," Executive Director Robin Newell said in a written release.
In addition, both book drops located in the library's parking lot will once again be open at all times beginning Monday. This includes the weekends.
"Library materials from the book drops are quarantined for 72 hours before being returned to the shelves as a best practice measure to mitigate the transfer of the COVID 19 virus," Newell said in the release.
The library's staged resumption of services is "a work in progress." Staff are currently determining how the library can offer social distancing appropriate computer and printing services, while limiting contact with personnel.
"We appreciate your patience as we work toward providing library services during this pandemic," Newell said.
For more information and updates about library services, visit emporialibrary.org, or follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page @EmporiaPublicLibrary.
Newell can be reached by email at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
