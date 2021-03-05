In Thursday’s sub-state basketball action, the Burlingame girls knocked off Lebo 47-45 in an overtime thriller with an acrobatic game-winning shot in the final seconds by Emmy Punches. After the game, Lebo coach Patrick Gardner (@GardnerPatrick) tweeted, “What a game!@Coach_Slater42 let’s do it again sometime, my friend.”
In other games, the Olpe girls throttled Cair Paravel 67-19 to move into the sub-state semifinal at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Chase County boys fell to Lyndon 66-26 and the Hartford girls lost to Central Plains 70-18.
The Gazette will have further coverage on Saturday.
Friday games:
No. 4 Burlingame vs. No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II) at Peabody-Burns High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Seaman vs. No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A) at Emporia High School, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Madison vs. No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Wabaunsee vs. No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A) at Mission Valley High School, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Lyndon vs. No. 1 Chase County (Girls 2A) at Chase County Junior/Senior High School, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.