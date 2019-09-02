Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility offender Michael Fancher died Sunday.
Michael Fancher, 29, was pronounced dead by The University of Kansas Health System, Pawnee Valley Campus, staff at approximately 2:11 p.m Sunday. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Per protocol when an offender dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Fancher was serving sentences from Lyon County for a 2018 Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, a Severity Level 3-D nonperson felony. Fancher was also convicted of Sale/Distribution/Cultivation of Opiates, Opium, Narcotic Drugs or Designated Stimulants in 2011 and Possession of Opiates, Opium, Narcotic Drugs or Designated Stimulants in 2017.
