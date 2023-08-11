Ginny Peterson, 80, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023, at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls where she had been a patient since July 13th.
Virginia Merle Jones was born July 24, 1943, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Emporia, Kansas, to Dean Jones and Casilda Wambsganss Jones. She graduated from Chase County Community High School with the class of 1961. Following graduation, she lived and worked in Emporia at the Hallmark Card Factory.
Ginny married Gary Peterson, her high school sweetheart, on June 10, 1962, at the Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church. They shared 51 years of marriage before his death in October 2013. Gary and Ginny were the parents of three children and spent their married life at Bazaar, Kansas.
Ginny was the last employee as Officer in Charge of the Bazaar, Kansas post office before it closed in 1974. After years of raising their children, Ginny worked as Activities Director at Chase County Nursing Home. She then became the director at the Chase County Senior Center before being employed as a case worker at the SRS Office in Emporia before retiring in 2006.
Along with Gary, Ginny was a Bazaar 4-H Club leader for many years. In 1993 she was an instigator in planning the Bazaar rock sign on Roniger Hill. Ginny had a sincere fondness for the game of Bridge and over the years belonged to several Bridge Clubs. She very much enjoyed decorating for holidays and in making holiday family dinners special. Ginny enjoyed planting and maintaining her many flower gardens in her perfectly manicured yard.
Over the years, Gary and Ginny made several snow skiing trips to Colorado with family and friends. In more recent years, she enjoyed watching Randy compete in ranch rodeos and going on cruises with Connie, Kelly, and their families. Ginny was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Strong City.
In 2016 Ginny and Harold Triggs were married. They later divorced.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; and a niece. She is survived by her children, Randy & Cindy Peterson, Connie & Matthew Whitcomb, Kelly & Kevin Tastove; her grandchildren, Nathan & Candice Whitcomb, Jared & Kathryn Whitcomb, Bryan Tastove, Bradley Tastove & fiancé, MacKenzie Glassco, Joshua Tastove, Sammy Jo Peterson, Regan Peterson; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Amy, Joel, Betsy Whitcomb, Zebulun Whitcomb; her brother, Robert & Judy Jones; sister, Deana & Richard Starkey; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, Strong City, with Pastor Clifford Winter officiating. Burial will follow in Bazaar Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. In memory of Ginny, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Chase County Senior Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
