A heat advisory remains in effect through Friday night for much of the region, the National Weather Service says.
The National Weather Service said a heat advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Friday. Heat index values between 100 - 109 degrees Fahrenheit are expected, and hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illness to occur.
Several cooling centers have been established around the community.
The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobbies are open to those in need of shelter from severe temperatures. Pets are welcome as long as they are controlled by their owners.
Additional cooling centers:
First Congregational Church, 326 W 12th Ave., is open 9 a.m. - noon, Thursday and 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. - noon Aug. 3 and 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Pets welcome if controlled by owner.
Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W 12th Ave., is open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
Pets are not allowed.
Bloom House Youth Services, located at 301 West 11th Ave., is a basic center program that serves teens and their families, can serve as a cooling center for teens and their families in this area. Please note: must have a teen present to qualify for shelter at Bloom House Youth Services.
The city would like to encourage the community to add to the list if they are offering a cooling center. For more information, please contact City of Emporia, Communications Manager ctorrens@emporiaks.gov.
The community is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, and those affected should call 911.
