A week after thousands of gravel enthusiasts trekked through the Flint Hills during Unbound Gravel, volunteers will venture out for clean up.
Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains said clean-up is typically the day after the event, but had to be rescheduled due to weather. It’s been a part of Unbound Gravel since the beginning.
“The original gaol was to pickup after the bike riders,” Dains said. “We called it ‘Klean Kanza’ and picked up after the riders. The vast majority of the waste we see out there from the riders is accidental. None of those cyclists are intentionally dropping their water bottles.”
Rough, bumpy rides often result in that waste, he said. Other times, a nutrition wrapper doesn’t make it back into a pocket.
What volunteers found, however, is that much more waste was left in the Flint Hills by others. Dozens of bags filled with beer cans, shredded vehicle tires and other waste would come back during clean-up days.
“We fully recognized that, ‘Hey, we’re already out cleaning up so let’s just pick up every piece of trash we can find,’” Dains said.
He said it’s important to maintain the beauty of the Flint Hills, both for locals and the many tourists that come out each year.
“One of the reasons they love the Flint Hills is the pristine beauty of the raods and the scenery that they get to go out and enjoy,” Dains said. “It’s up to all of us, especially those in economic development and tourism positions, to do the dirty job of picking up after ourselves and our guests.”
Why it’s important
Dains said Unbound benefited the local community with an estimated $6 million impact, thanks in part to its increasing riding field and the thousands of support crews and spectators that flood into the area. An economic study performed by Kent State University in 2019 estimated a $5.5 million impact at that time.
“The increase in numbers, coupled with inflation over the past few years, that would indicate that the economic impact is undeniably larger than the $5.5 million it was three years ago,” he said.
That money goes largely to local, privately-owned businesses — hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and more. If you divide that $6 million by 12,000, it equates to roughly $500 spent per person during Unbound week. Some guests can spend that much on just one day at a local hotel.
“It’s being dispersed across the hundreds of privately-owned businesses,” Dains said. “Yes, the city will collect and see a pop in sales taxes and transient guest taxes, but it’s just a small percentage of that total impact dollar amount that gets thrown out there.”
Dains said the better the community takes care of its local resources — like the Flint Hills — the more people will come back to Emporia. And, it shows the local farming and ranching community, that events like Unbound Gravel are celebrations of their land.
“I really view it as a very important way to say, ‘Hey, we want to leave it better than we found it before the race,’” he said. “We want to show respect to the pathways and space that is recreational for us, but a way of life for them.”
Those wishing to help with cleanup efforts can stop by the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday where Dains will be handing out trash bags and maps of 5-10-mile stretches of the Unbound Gravel course.
“We typically recommend two people or more per vehicle, just because it’s a little more fun that way,” Dains said. “They can go and clean up a setion of course and, if they want, they can continue on to do more. The don’t need much more than a vehicle suitable to driving out in the rugged and remote roads.”
More information about the Flint Hills Clean Up can be found on the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3183205898615177.
