A wreck in east Emporia Sunday evening injured one person.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said Monday that the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at East Tenth Avenue and Homewood. One person was transported to Newman Regional Health, but the extent of the injuries was not known.
Emporia Police have not released a statement explaining further details.
