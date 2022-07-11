A state nominating commission announced Monday that Kristen Wheeler is one of 11 candidates for an open seat on the Kansas Court of Appeals. The candidates will be interviewed Tuesday, August 2.
Wheeler has sought state judicial seats before. In fact, she interviewed for different Appeals Court opening in January 2021 and January of this year. Wheeler also was among three finalists for the Kansas Supreme Court in late 2020.
Wheeler lives in Wichita. She chairs the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals and is Secretary-Treasurer of the Wichita Bar Association.
Her father is Fifth Judicial District Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler, who plans to retire from full-time work in early September and become a Senior Judge. Applications currently are open for his District Judge position.
The latest state opening is due to the pending retirement of Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell. None of the 11 candidates announced Monday live in the Emporia area.
