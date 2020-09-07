Robert Ray Bell, Jr. of Emporia died September 4, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital — St. Francis in Wichita. He was 85.
He served in the Army and drove a bus for USD 253 for 31 years and retired from Dolly Madison.
Funeral service at Westside Baptist Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
