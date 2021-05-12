BUHLER — IdeaTek is helping to make broadband more affordable for Kansans who need it most.
Eligible new and existing IdeaTek customers can receive up to $50 a month toward their internet service through the new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, or EBB. The temporary program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, was established by Congress to help those economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment began Wednesday, May 12.
“The pandemic proved that Kansans need reliable, high-speed internet to do their jobs, go to school and live their lives,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, IdeaTek’s director of industry and community relations. “Our mission has always been to help the unserved and underserved. That’s why we didn’t hesitate to raise our hands to help the FCC deliver this program and provide relief to customers during this time.”
To qualify for the benefit, a member of the household must meet one of the following criteria:
- Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline.
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.
- Has received a Pell Grant during the current award year.
- Experienced a substantial loss of income because of job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
Residents must first apply and be approved for EBB at getemergencybroadband.org beginning Wednesday, May 12. Once verified, they can call IdeaTek at 888-774-5370 or email at ebb@ideatek.com about applying their EBB benefit for IdeaTek service. Qualifying households in the IdeaTek service area can sign up for any level of IdeaTek internet service to receive the $50 per month discount.
To learn more about IdeaTek’s program and how you can qualify, visit ideatek.com/low-income-assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.