The Emporia High girls swim team took second place out of six at its home swim meet to kick off the season Thursday afternoon.
“The girls had a great first outing today,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “Second as a team and every single girl who swam in an event scored points. I don’t think this has ever happened for us before.”
Brooklyn Wiltz won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.45. Emily Leihsing took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:07.49 clip.
Hailey Williams and Alison Brown placed sixth and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and Alexis Brown and Kaitlynn Laudie took fifth and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly. Williams also took fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of Alison Brown, Wiltz, Leihsing and Laudie took third. Williams, Wiltz, Ashlyn Garriot and Alison Brown placed fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.